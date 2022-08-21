 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER

COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER MENU

Columbia County ADRC meal program deliveries will continue as usual. No congregate meals will be served, but normal congregate participants have options for continuing to receive lunch by contacting the ADRC at 888-742-9233.

Menus

Monday: Roast turkey, mashed potatoes, baby carrots, pumpkin cake, fruited gelatin, sliced bread.

Tuesday: Beef stew, spinach salad with honey French dressing, honeydew melon, cookie, cheddar biscuit.

Wednesday: Pork jaegerschnitzel, mashed potatoes, pickled beet salad, apricot halves, butterscotch pudding, sliced bread.

Thursday: Bratwurst on a bun, baked beans, winter blend vegetables, applesauce, chocolate sundae cup.

Friday: Chicken breast, mashed potatoes, green beans, ambrosia dessert, petite banana, sliced bread.

