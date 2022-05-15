 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER

COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER MENU

Columbia County ADRC meal program deliveries will continue as usual. No congregate meals will be served, but normal congregate participants have options for continuing to receive lunch by contacting the ADRC at 888-742-9233.

Menus

Monday: Chicken breast, mashed potato, pickled beet salad, cream sicle torte, orange, sliced bread.

Tuesday: Hawaiian meatballs, baked potato, peas and carrots, pineapple tidbits, butterscotch pudding, dinner roll.

Wednesday: Roast turkey, mashed potatoes, green beans, apricots, pumpkin torte, sliced bread.

Thursday: Beef stew, spinach salad with, raspberry vinaigrette, cantaloupe slice, coconut cream pie, cheddar biscuit.

Friday: Mushroom pork cutlet, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, petite banana, vanilla pudding, sliced bread.

