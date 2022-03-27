COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER MENU

Columbia County ADRC meal program deliveries will continue as usual. No congregate meals will be served, but normal congregate participants have options for continuing to receive lunch by contacting the ADRC at 888-742-9233.
Menus
Monday: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, carrots, chocolate pudding, applesauce, sliced bread.
Tuesday: Baked chicken, American potato salad, California blend vegetables, peanut butter cookie, pear slices, dinner roll.
Wednesday: Pork steak, mashed potatoes, corn, fudge brownie, apple slices, sliced bread.
Thursday: Honey mustard meatballs, baked beans, broccoli cuts, chocolate sundae cup, honeydew melon, dinner roll.
Friday: Breaded fish fillet, baby red potatoes, cole slaw, cinnamon roll, tropical fruit salad, sliced bread.