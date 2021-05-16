 Skip to main content
COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER MENU
COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER

COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER MENU

Columbia County ADRC meal program deliveries will continue as usual. No congregate meals will be served, but normal congregate participants have options for continuing to receive lunch by contacting the ADRC at 888-742-9233.

Menus

Monday: Swiss steak, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, raspberry sherbet, fruited gelatin, sliced bread.

Tuesday: Chicken and a biscuit casserole, broccoli cuts, egg custard pie, peach slices.

Wednesday: Meatloaf, calico bean casserole, wax beans, chocolate pudding, cantaloupe slice, sliced bread.

Thursday: Sweet & sour pork over brown rice, tossed salad, sugar cookie, pineapple tidbits, dinner roll.

Friday: Hamburger on a whole-wheat bun, cheesy potato bake, California blend vegetables, chocolate cake, petite banana.

