COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER MENU

Columbia County ADRC meal program deliveries will continue as usual. No congregate meals will be served, but normal congregate participants have options for continuing to receive lunch by contacting the ADRC at 888-742-9233.
Menus
Monday: Swedish meatballs, mashed potatoes, green beans, fruit, whole-wheat bread.
Tuesday: Creamy chicken and rice casserole, broccoli, fresh fruit, cookie.
Wednesday: Spaghetti and meat sauce, carrots, fruit, garlic breadstick.
Thursday: Ham, sweet potato bake, buttered corn, fruit, whole-wheat bread.
Friday: Baked chicken, twice baked potato, coleslaw, fruit, dinner roll.
