COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER MENU

Columbia County ADRC meal program deliveries will continue as usual. No congregate meals will be served, but normal congregate participants have options for continuing to receive lunch by contacting the ADRC at 888-742-9233.
Menus
Monday: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, tossed salad, dressing, fruit, whole-wheat bread.
Tuesday: Chicken, broccoli and rice casserole, carrots, fruit.
Wednesday: Glazed ham, sweet potatoes, fresh fruit, whole-wheat bread.
Thursday: Lasagna casserole, green beans, fruit, breadstick.
Friday: Baked fish with tartar sauce, seasoned potatoes, three bean salad, dinner roll.