COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER MENU

Columbia County ADRC meal program deliveries will continue as usual. No congregate meals will be served, but normal congregate participants have options for continuing to receive lunch by contacting the ADRC at 888-742-9233.
Menus
Monday: Baked chicken, brown rice, mixed vegetables, fresh fruit.
Tuesday: Hamburger on a bun, cowboy beans, potato salad, fruit, ketchup and mustard.
Wednesday: Cabbage roll casserole, green beans, fruit, whole-wheat bread.
Thursday: Chicken ala king with peas and carrots over biscuits, fruit.
Friday: Vegetable frittata, diced hash browns, fresh fruit, whole-wheat bread.