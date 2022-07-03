 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER

COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER MENU

Columbia County ADRC meal program deliveries will continue as usual. No congregate meals will be served, but normal congregate participants have options for continuing to receive lunch by contacting the ADRC at 888-742-9233.

Monday: Closed, Independence Day

Tuesday: Pork steak, mashed potatoes, carrots, pear slices, chocolate pudding, dinner roll.

Wednesday: Lasagna casserole, Italian blend vegetables, fruited gelatin, cinnamon roll, French bread.

Thursday:  Sweet & Sour Pork over brown rice, Brussels sprouts, fruit cocktail, birthday cake, dinner roll.

Friday: Burgundy/Mushroom chopped steak, mashed potatoes, corn, petite banana, cookie, sliced bread.

