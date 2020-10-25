COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER MENU

Columbia County ADRC meal program deliveries will continue as usual. No congregate meals will be served, but normal congregate participants have options for continuing to receive lunch by contacting the ADRC at 888-742-9233.
Menus
Monday: Lasagna casserole, carrots, green salad, fruit.
Tuesday: Baked chicken, twice-baked potato, peas, fruit, whole wheat bread.
Wednesday: Chop suey with pork and vegetables, brown rice, buttered corn, fruit.
Thursday: Meatloaf, sweet potato bake, fresh fruit, whole wheat bread.
Friday: Shredded barbecue chicken on a bun, mashed potatoes, baked beans, fruit.
