In-person congregate dining is now open Monday-Friday. To reserve a meal, call by 11 a.m. the business day prior, 920-763-2124. For information on home delivered meals, call the ADRC of Columbia County at 888-742-9233.
Menus
Monday
Swiss steak, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, orange, cookie, sliced bread.
Tuesday
Glazed ham, sweet potato bake, health slaw, peach slices, vanilla pudding, dinner roll.
Wednesday
Chicken, broccoli and rice casserole, spinach salad with raspberry vinaigrette, fruited gelatin, applesauce cake, sliced bread.
Thursday
Pork steak, mashed potatoes, pickled beet salad, apple slices, blonde brownie, dinner roll.
Friday
Salmon loaf, baby red potatoes, peas with pearl onions, pineapple tidbits, orange sherbet, sliced bread.