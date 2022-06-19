COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER MENU

Columbia County ADRC meal program deliveries will continue as usual. No congregate meals will be served, but normal congregate participants have options for continuing to receive lunch by contacting the ADRC at 888-742-9233.
Menus
Monday: Swiss steak, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, applesauce cake, pear slices, sliced bread.
Tuesday: Baked chicken, garlic mashed potato, three bean salad, pineapple tidbits, oatmeal-raisin cookie, dinner roll.
Wednesday: Meatloaf, sweet potato bake, health slaw, tapioca pudding, tropical fruit salad, sliced bread.
Thursday: Chicken cacciatore, baby red potatoes, mixed Italian salad, red velvet cake, apple slices, dinner roll.
Friday: Pork jaeger schnitzel, mashed potatoes, pickled beet salad, apricots, cinnamon roll, sliced bread.