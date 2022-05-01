 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER

COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER MENU

  • 0

Columbia County ADRC meal program deliveries will continue as usual. No congregate meals will be served, but normal congregate participants have options for continuing to receive lunch by contacting the ADRC at 888-742-9233.

Menus

Monday: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, apricot halves, chocolate sundae cup, sliced bread.

Tuesday: Ham roll, sweet potato bake, cole slaw, applesauce, tapioca pudding, dinner roll.

Wednesday: Chicken tetrazzini casserole, tossed salad, cantaloupe slice, fudge brownie, sliced bread.

Thursday: Swedish meatballs, mashed potatoes, baby carrots, apple slices, birthday cake, dinner roll.

Friday: Orange chicken, baked potato, green beans, fruited gelatin, cookie, sliced bread.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Caribou Coffee coming: Option added at Food Pride location

Caribou Coffee coming: Option added at Food Pride location

Caribou Coffee is coming soon to Beaver Dam, using space off the west side of the existing Beaver Dam Food Pride building. Long-time manager (32 years) Max Gritzmacher and Jason Nillssen (who comes from a family in the grocery business) are the current owners. Both are excited about the new addition.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News