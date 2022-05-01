COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER MENU

Columbia County ADRC meal program deliveries will continue as usual. No congregate meals will be served, but normal congregate participants have options for continuing to receive lunch by contacting the ADRC at 888-742-9233.
Menus
Monday: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, apricot halves, chocolate sundae cup, sliced bread.
Tuesday: Ham roll, sweet potato bake, cole slaw, applesauce, tapioca pudding, dinner roll.
Wednesday: Chicken tetrazzini casserole, tossed salad, cantaloupe slice, fudge brownie, sliced bread.
Thursday: Swedish meatballs, mashed potatoes, baby carrots, apple slices, birthday cake, dinner roll.
Friday: Orange chicken, baked potato, green beans, fruited gelatin, cookie, sliced bread.