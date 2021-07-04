COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER MENU

Columbia County ADRC meal program deliveries will continue as usual. No congregate meals will be served, but normal congregate participants have options for continuing to receive lunch by contacting the ADRC at 888-742-9233.
Menus
Monday: Closed for holiday.
Tuesday: Hamburger on a whole-wheat bun, American potato salad, California blend vegetables, applesauce cake, tropical fruit salad.
Wednesday: Teriyaki chicken, baby red potatoes, baby carrots, vanilla pudding, pineapple tidbits, sliced bread.
Thursday: Baked spaghetti, mixed Italian salad, key lime pie, petite banana, French bread.
Friday: Crispy fish fillet, calico bean casserole, cole slaw, cinnamon roll, apple slices, sliced bread.