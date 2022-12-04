COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER MENU

In-person congregate dining is now open Monday-Friday. To reserve a meal, call by 11 a.m. the business day prior, 920-763-2124. For information on home delivered meals, call the ADRC of Columbia County at 888-742-9233.
Menus
Monday: Ham roll, garlic mashed potatoes, baby carrots, orange sherbet, pineapple tidbits, sliced bread.
Tuesday: Liver and onions, baby red potatoes, green beans, Butterfinger torte, fruit cocktail, dinner roll.
Wednesday: Chicken, broccoli and rice casserole, tossed salad, molasses cookie, orange, sliced bread.
Thursday: Swiss steak, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, vanilla pudding, apricot halves, dinner roll.
Friday: Orange glazed, chicken patty, baked potato, corn, fudge brownie, pear slices, sliced bread.