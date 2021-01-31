COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER MENU

Columbia County ADRC meal program deliveries will continue as usual. No congregate meals will be served, but normal congregate participants have options for continuing to receive lunch by contacting the ADRC at 888-742-9233.
Menus
Monday: Chili with beans, mixed vegetable, fruit, cornbread, pudding.
Tuesday: Baked chicken, mashed potatoes, green beans, fruit, whole-wheat bread.
Wednesday: Hawaiian meatballs with pineapple, brown rice, broccoli, fruit.
Thursday: Sliced ham, diced potatoes, three-bean salad, fruit, whole-wheat bread.
Friday: Tuna casserole with peas and carrots, buttered corn, fruit, dinner roll.