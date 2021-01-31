 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER MENU
comments
COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER

COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER MENU

Columbia County ADRC meal program deliveries will continue as usual. No congregate meals will be served, but normal congregate participants have options for continuing to receive lunch by contacting the ADRC at 888-742-9233.

Menus

Monday: Chili with beans, mixed vegetable, fruit, cornbread, pudding.

Tuesday: Baked chicken, mashed potatoes, green beans, fruit, whole-wheat bread.

Wednesday: Hawaiian meatballs with pineapple, brown rice, broccoli, fruit.

Thursday: Sliced ham, diced potatoes, three-bean salad, fruit, whole-wheat bread.

Friday: Tuna casserole with peas and carrots, buttered corn, fruit, dinner roll.

comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News