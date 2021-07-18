COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER MENU

Columbia County ADRC meal program deliveries will continue as usual. No congregate meals will be served, but normal congregate participants have options for continuing to receive lunch by contacting the ADRC at 888-742-9233.
Menus
Monday: Barbecue pork cutlet, baby red potatoes, corn, coconut cream pie, applesauce, sliced bread.
Tuesday: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, chocolate pudding, peach slices, dinner roll.
Wednesday: Glazed ham, squash, health slaw, tropical fruit salad, sundae cup, sliced bread.
Thursday: Country fried steak, mashed potatoes, three-bean salad, spice cake, apple slices, dinner roll.
Friday: Honey mustard, meatballs, brown rice, wax beans, cantaloupe slice, fudge brownie, sliced bread.