COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER MENU

Columbia County ADRC meal program deliveries will continue as usual. No congregate meals will be served, but normal congregate participants have options for continuing to receive lunch by contacting the ADRC at 888-742-9233.
Menus
Monday: Turkey tetrazzini, peas and carrots, fruit, cookie.
Tuesday: Scalloped potatoes, and ham, mixed vegetables, fruit, whole-wheat bread.
Wednesday: Chicken breast, mashed potatoes, green beans, fruit, whole-wheat bread.
Thursday: Closed for New Year’s Eve.
Friday: Closed for New Year’s Day.