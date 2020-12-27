 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER MENU
comments
COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER

COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER MENU

Columbia County ADRC meal program deliveries will continue as usual. No congregate meals will be served, but normal congregate participants have options for continuing to receive lunch by contacting the ADRC at 888-742-9233.

Menus

Monday: Turkey tetrazzini, peas and carrots, fruit, cookie.

Tuesday: Scalloped potatoes, and ham, mixed vegetables, fruit, whole-wheat bread.

Wednesday: Chicken breast, mashed potatoes, green beans, fruit, whole-wheat bread.

Thursday: Closed for New Year’s Eve.

Friday: Closed for New Year’s Day.

comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Reuter, Russell C. "Russ"
Obituaries

Reuter, Russell C. "Russ"

COLUMBUS/GREEN BAY - Russell C. "Russ" Reuter, age 56, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, at his home. He was born on Nov. 11, 1964, in J…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News