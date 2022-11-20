COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER MENU

In-person congregate dining is now open Monday-Friday. To reserve a meal, call by 11 a.m. the business day prior, 920-763-2124. For information on home delivered meals, call the ADRC of Columbia County at 888-742-9233.
Menus
Monday: Swedish meatballs, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, chocolate raspberry torte, peach slices, sliced bread.
Tuesday: Chili casserole, wax beans, cantaloupe slice, vanilla pudding, cornbread.
Wednesday: Roast turkey, mashed potatoes, escalloped corn, pumpkin cake, cranberry gelatin, sliced bread.
Thursday: Closed for Thanksgiving
Friday: Closed for Thanksgiving holiday