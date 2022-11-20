 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER

COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER MENU

In-person congregate dining is now open Monday-Friday. To reserve a meal, call by 11 a.m. the business day prior, 920-763-2124. For information on home delivered meals, call the ADRC of Columbia County at 888-742-9233.

Monday: Swedish meatballs, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, chocolate raspberry torte, peach slices, sliced bread.

Tuesday: Chili casserole, wax beans, cantaloupe slice, vanilla pudding, cornbread.

Wednesday: Roast turkey, mashed potatoes, escalloped corn, pumpkin cake, cranberry gelatin, sliced bread.

Thursday: Closed for Thanksgiving

Friday: Closed for Thanksgiving holiday

