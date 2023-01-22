COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER MENU

In-person congregate dining is now open Monday-Friday. To reserve a meal, call by 11 a.m. the business day prior, 920-763-2124. For information on home delivered meals, call the ADRC of Columbia County at 888-742-9233.
Menus
Monday
Chicken teriyaki patty, baby red potatoes, tossed salad, fruit cocktail, orange sherbet, sliced bread.
Tuesday
Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, carrots, fruited gelatin, white brownie, dinner roll.
Wednesday
Ham roll, calico bean casserole, winter blend vegetables, apricot halves, butterscotch pudding, sliced bread.
Thursday
Country fried steak, mashed potatoes, green beans, apple slices, chocolate chip cookie, dinner roll.
Friday
Lasagna casserole, Italian blend vegetables, peach slices, cinnamon roll, French bread.