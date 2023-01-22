 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER

COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER MENU

In-person congregate dining is now open Monday-Friday. To reserve a meal, call by 11 a.m. the business day prior, 920-763-2124. For information on home delivered meals, call the ADRC of Columbia County at 888-742-9233.

Menus

Monday 

Chicken teriyaki patty, baby red potatoes, tossed salad, fruit cocktail, orange sherbet, sliced bread.

Tuesday 

Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, carrots, fruited gelatin, white brownie, dinner roll.

Wednesday 

Ham roll, calico bean casserole, winter blend vegetables, apricot halves, butterscotch pudding, sliced bread.

Thursday 

Country fried steak, mashed potatoes, green beans, apple slices, chocolate chip cookie, dinner roll.

Friday 

Lasagna casserole, Italian blend vegetables, peach slices, cinnamon roll, French bread.

