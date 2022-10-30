COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER MENU

In-person congregate dining is now open Monday-Friday. To reserve a meal, call by 11 a.m. the business day prior, 920-763-2124. For information on home delivered meals, call the ADRC of Columbia County at 888-742-9233.
Menus
Monday: Pork jaegerschnizel, mashed potatoes, brown rice, German cole slaw, cinnamon roll, applesauce, sliced bread.
Tuesday: Lasagna casserole, California blend vegetable, vanilla pudding, pear slices, French bread.
Wednesday: Burgundy mushroom, chopped steak, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, molasses cookie, fruited gelatin, sliced bread.
Thursday: Chicken patty Marsala, baked potato, three bean salad, birthday cake, petite banana, dinner roll.
Friday: Honey mustard, meatballs, brown rice, broccoli cuts, chocolate cloud torte, peach slices, sliced bread.