In-person congregate dining is now open Monday-Friday. To reserve a meal, call by 11 a.m. the business day prior, 920-763-2124. For information on home delivered meals, call the ADRC of Columbia County at 888-742-9233.
Menus
Monday: Roast turkey, mashed potatoes, baby carrots, applesauce, coconut cream pie, sliced bread.
Tuesday: Escalloped potatoes and ham casserole, tossed salad, peach slices, ice cream cup, dinner roll.
Wednesday: Swiss steak, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, orange, cookie, sliced bread.
Thursday: Orange chicken, patty, baked potato, green beans, pineapple tidbits, vanilla pudding, dinner roll.
Friday: Pork steak, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, petite banana, frosted cake, sliced bread.