COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER

COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER MENU

Columbia County ADRC meal program deliveries will continue as usual. No congregate meals will be served, but normal congregate participants have options for continuing to receive lunch by contacting the ADRC at 888-742-9233.

Menus

Monday: Barbecue pork cutlet, white bean salad, broccoli cuts, chocolate cloud torte, tropical fruit salad, sliced bread.

Tuesday: Roast beef, mashed potatoes, carrots, butterscotch pudding, peach slices, dinner roll.

Wednesday: Baked spaghetti, California blend vegetables, applesauce cake, pineapple tidbits, French bread.

Thursday: Chicken teriyaki, brown rice, tossed salad, orange, sugar cookie, dinner roll.

Friday: Country fried steak, mashed potatoes, corn, chocolate sundae cup, fruit cocktail, sliced bread.

