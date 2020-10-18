COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER MENU

Columbia County ADRC meal program deliveries will continue as usual. No congregate meals will be served, but normal congregate participants have options for continuing to receive lunch by contacting the ADRC at 888-742-9233.
Menus
Monday: Chili with beans and tomatoes, fresh fruit, cornbread.
Tuesday: Sweet and sour chicken and veggies, brown rice, peas and carrots, fruit.
Wednesday: Hamburger on a whole wheat bun, potato salad, coleslaw, fruit.
Thursday: Sausage and sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, fruit, whole wheat bread.
Friday: Chicken parmesan, buttered noodles, broccoli, fruit.
