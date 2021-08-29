COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER MENU

Columbia County ADRC meal program deliveries will continue as usual. No congregate meals will be served, but normal congregate participants have options for continuing to receive lunch by contacting the ADRC at 888-742-9233.
Menus
Monday: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, baby carrots, fruited gelatin, butterscotch pudding, sliced bread.
Tuesday: Chicken marsala, baked potato, California blend vegetables, cinnamon roll, applesauce, dinner roll.
Wednesday: Pork steak, mashed potatoes, red cabbage, Butterfinger torte, tropical fruit salad, sliced bread.
Thursday: Chili casserole, tossed salad, mandarin orange gelatin, birthday cake, cornbread.
Friday: Hamburger on a whole-wheat bun, baked beans, cole slaw, fudge brownie, apple slices.