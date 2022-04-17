 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER

COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER MENU

  • 0

Columbia County ADRC meal program deliveries will continue as usual. No congregate meals will be served, but normal congregate participants have options for continuing to receive lunch by contacting the ADRC at 888-742-9233.

Menus

Monday: Chicken breast, mashed potatoes, spinach salad with raspberry vinaigrette, chocolate sundae cup, fruited gelatin, sliced bread.

Tuesday: Meatloaf, baked potato, peas with pearl onions, chocolate cloud torte, applesauce, dinner roll.

Wednesday: Pork Jaegerschnitzel, mashed potatoes, baby carrots, apricots, cookie, sliced bread.

Thursday: Pepper steak, baby red potatoes, Brussels sprouts, spice cake, tropical fruit salad, dinner roll.

Friday: Beef frank on a bun, baked beans, corn, cantaloupe slice, ice cream cup.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News