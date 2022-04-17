COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER MENU

Columbia County ADRC meal program deliveries will continue as usual. No congregate meals will be served, but normal congregate participants have options for continuing to receive lunch by contacting the ADRC at 888-742-9233.
Menus
Monday: Chicken breast, mashed potatoes, spinach salad with raspberry vinaigrette, chocolate sundae cup, fruited gelatin, sliced bread.
Tuesday: Meatloaf, baked potato, peas with pearl onions, chocolate cloud torte, applesauce, dinner roll.
Wednesday: Pork Jaegerschnitzel, mashed potatoes, baby carrots, apricots, cookie, sliced bread.
Thursday: Pepper steak, baby red potatoes, Brussels sprouts, spice cake, tropical fruit salad, dinner roll.
Friday: Beef frank on a bun, baked beans, corn, cantaloupe slice, ice cream cup.