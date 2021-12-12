COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER MENU

Columbia County ADRC meal program deliveries will continue as usual. No congregate meals will be served, but normal congregate participants have options for continuing to receive lunch by contacting the ADRC at 888-742-9233.
Menus
Monday: Meatloaf, baked potato, corn, cinnamon roll, fruited gelatin, sliced bread.
Tuesday: Baked chicken, garlic mashed potatoes, health slaw, molasses cookie, tropical fruit salad, dinner roll.
Wednesday: Pot roast, baby red potatoes, baby carrots, applesauce cake, peach slices, sliced bread.
Thursday: White chicken chili, tossed salad, Alexander torte, pineapple tidbits, dinner roll.
Friday: Swedish meatballs, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, petite banana, butterscotch pudding, sliced bread.