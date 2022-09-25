COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER MENU

Columbia County ADRC meal program deliveries will continue as usual. No congregate meals will be served, but normal congregate participants have options for continuing to receive lunch by contacting the ADRC at 888-742-9233.
Menus
Monday: Cranberry/kraut meatballs, baked potato, peas and carrots, spice cake, fruit cocktail, sliced bread.
Tuesday: Baked chicken, twice bake style potato, three bean salad, oatmeal/raisin cookie, pineapple tidbits, dinner roll.
Wednesday: Pepper steak, baby red potatoes, California blend vegetable, fruited gelatin, vanilla pudding, sliced bread.
Thursday: Roast turkey, mashed potatoes, baby carrots, pumpkin cake, petite banana, dinner roll.
Friday: Bratwurst on a bun, cheesy potato bake, cole slaw, apple slices, chocolate chip cookie.