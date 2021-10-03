COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER MENU

Columbia County ADRC meal program deliveries will continue as usual. No congregate meals will be served, but normal congregate participants have options for continuing to receive lunch by contacting the ADRC at 888-742-9233.
Menus
Monday: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, chocolate cloud torte, pear slices, sliced bread.
Tuesday: Escalloped potatoes and ham casserole, tossed salad, apple slices, peanut butter cookie, dinner roll.
Wednesday: Pork jaeger schnitzel, mashed potatoes, pickled beet salad, butterscotch pudding, peach slices, sliced bread.
Thursday: Chicken Marsala, baked potato, copper penny salad, birthday cake, honeydew melon, dinner roll.
Friday: Hawaiian meatballs, calico bean casserole, broccoli cuts, petite banana, cookie, sliced bread.