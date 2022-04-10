COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER MENU

Columbia County ADRC meal program deliveries will continue as usual. No congregate meals will be served, but normal congregate participants have options for continuing to receive lunch by contacting the ADRC at 888-742-9233.
Menus
Monday: Chopped steak in burgundy mushroom sauce, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, vanilla pudding, pear slices, sliced bread.
Tuesday: Honey mustard meatballs, baked potato, California blend vegetables, fudge brownie, apple slices, dinner roll.
Wednesday: Baked chicken, garlic mashed potatoes, three bean salad, chocolate chip cookie, fruit cocktail, sliced bread.
Thursday: Glazed ham, sweet potato bake, health slaw, tapioca pudding, peach slices, dinner roll.
Friday: Closed, Good Friday.