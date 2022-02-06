 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER

COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER MENU

Columbia County ADRC meal program deliveries will continue as usual. No congregate meals will be served, but normal congregate participants have options for continuing to receive lunch by contacting the ADRC at 888-742-9233.

Menus

Monday: Pork steak, mashed potatoes, red cabbage, coconut cream pie, applesauce, sliced bread.

Tuesday: Escalloped potatoes and ham casserole, tossed salad, ice cream cup, peach slices, dinner roll.

Wednesday: Baked chicken, garlic mashed pot., three bean salad, applesauce cake, pear slices, sliced bread.

Thursday: Baked spaghetti, winter blend vegetables, cream sicle torte, fruited gelatin, French bread.

Friday: Orange chicken, brown rice, mixed vegetables, vanilla pudding, cantaloupe slice, sliced bread.

