COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER MENU
COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER

COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER MENU

Columbia County ADRC meal program deliveries will continue as usual. No congregate meals will be served, but normal congregate participants have options for continuing to receive lunch by contacting the ADRC at 888-742-9233.

Menus

Monday: Ham roll, sweet potato bake, cole slaw, applesauce, vanilla pudding, sliced bread.

Tuesday: Roast turkey, mashed potatoes, baby carrots, cranberry gelatin, carrot cake, dinner roll.

Wednesday: Hungarian goulash, casserole, tossed salad, chocolate raspberry torte, pineapple tidbits, sliced bread.

Thursday: Hawaiian meatballs, baby red potatoes, three-bean salad, apricot halves, cinnamon roll, dinner roll.

Friday: Chicken chow mein over brown rice, watermelon slice, sugar cookie, sliced bread.

