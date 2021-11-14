COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER MENU

Columbia County ADRC meal program deliveries will continue as usual. No congregate meals will be served, but normal congregate participants have options for continuing to receive lunch by contacting the ADRC at 888-742-9233.
Menus
Monday: Swiss steak, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, tapioca pudding, applesauce, sliced bread.
Tuesday: Beef stroganoff casserole, spinach salad with hot bacon dressing, honeydew melon, chocolate sundae cup, dinner roll.
Wednesday: Chicken breast, mashed potatoes, pickled beet salad, apple slices, Butterfinger torte, sliced bread.
Thursday: Barbecue pork cutlet, calico bean casserole, mixed vegetables, cantaloupe slice, cookie, onion rye bread.
Friday: Liver and onions, baked potato, corn, fudge brownie, pear slices, sliced bread.