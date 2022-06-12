COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER MENU

Columbia County ADRC meal program deliveries will continue as usual. No congregate meals will be served, but normal congregate participants have options for continuing to receive lunch by contacting the ADRC at 888-742-9233.
Menus
Monday: Glazed ham, squash, cole slaw, frosted cake, applesauce, sliced bread.
Tuesday: Honey mustard meatballs, baked potato, peas and carrots, raspberry sherbet, fruited gelatin, dinner roll.
Wednesday: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, Swiss spinach, spice cake, apple slices, sliced bread.
Thursday: Beef frank on a bun, baked beans, corn, vanilla pudding, cantaloupe slice.
Friday: Chicken broccoli and rice casserole, tossed salad, chocolate chip cookie, petite banana, sliced bread.