 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER

COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER MENU

  • 0

Columbia County ADRC meal program deliveries will continue as usual. No congregate meals will be served, but normal congregate participants have options for continuing to receive lunch by contacting the ADRC at 888-742-9233.

Menus

Monday: Glazed ham, squash, cole slaw, frosted cake, applesauce, sliced bread.

Tuesday: Honey mustard meatballs, baked potato, peas and carrots, raspberry sherbet, fruited gelatin, dinner roll.

Wednesday: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, Swiss spinach, spice cake, apple slices, sliced bread.

Thursday: Beef frank on a bun, baked beans, corn, vanilla pudding, cantaloupe slice.

Friday: Chicken broccoli and rice casserole, tossed salad, chocolate chip cookie, petite banana, sliced bread.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News