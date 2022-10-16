COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER MENU

Columbia County ADRC meal program deliveries will continue as usual. No congregate meals will be served, but normal congregate participants have options for continuing to receive lunch by contacting the ADRC at 888-742-9233.
Menus
Monday: Roast pork loin, mashed potatoes, carrots, fruited gelatin, applesauce cake, sliced bread.
Tuesday: Baked spaghetti, winter blend vegetables, blonde brownie, applesauce, French bread.
Wednesday: Country fried steak, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, orange sherbet, fruit cocktail, sliced bread.
Thursday: Orange chicken patty, baked potato, wax beans, fudge brownie, pineapple tidbits, dinner roll.
Friday: Smoked sausage, red beans & rice, health slaw, cookie, apple slices, sliced bread.