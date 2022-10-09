COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER MENU

Columbia County ADRC meal program deliveries will continue as usual. No congregate meals will be served, but normal congregate participants have options for continuing to receive lunch by contacting the ADRC at 888-742-9233.
Menus
Monday: Ham roll, sweet potato bake, green beans, honeydew melon, oatmeal raisin, cookie, sliced bread.
Tuesday: Chicken patty, mashed potatoes, baby carrots, apple slices, vanilla pudding, dinner roll.
Wednesday: Beef stew, broccoli cuts, spice cake, pear slices, cheddar biscuit.
Thursday: Meatloaf, baby red potatoes, California blend vegetables, ice cream cup, petite banana, dinner roll.
Friday: Baked chicken, garlic mashed potatoes, copper penny salad, cookie, peach slices, sliced bread.