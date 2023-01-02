COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER MENU

In-person congregate dining is now open Monday-Friday. To reserve a meal, call by 11 a.m. the business day prior, 920-763-2124. For information on home delivered meals, call the ADRC of Columbia County at 888-742-9233.
Menus
Monday
Closed for New Year’s holiday.
Tuesday
Burgundy/mushroom pork cutlet, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, applesauce, chocolate chip cookie, dinner roll.
Wednesday
Barbecue pork cutlet, baked potato, western corn, diced pears, butterscotch pudding, sliced bread.
Thursday
Orange chicken patty, brown rice, Chinese ramen salad, orange gelatin, birthday cake, dinner roll.
People are also reading…
Friday
Smoked sausage, baked beans, California blend vegetables, petite banana, cinnamon roll, sliced bread.