 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER

COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER MENU

  • 0

In-person congregate dining is now open Monday-Friday. To reserve a meal, call by 11 a.m. the business day prior, 920-763-2124. For information on home delivered meals, call the ADRC of Columbia County at 888-742-9233.

Menus

Monday 

Closed for New Year’s holiday.

Tuesday 

Burgundy/mushroom pork cutlet, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, applesauce, chocolate chip cookie, dinner roll.

Wednesday 

Barbecue pork cutlet, baked potato, western corn, diced pears, butterscotch pudding, sliced bread.

Thursday 

Orange chicken patty, brown rice, Chinese ramen salad, orange gelatin, birthday cake, dinner roll.

People are also reading…

Friday 

Smoked sausage, baked beans, California blend vegetables, petite banana, cinnamon roll, sliced bread.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

One dead in Interstate I-90/94 crash near Dells

One dead in Interstate I-90/94 crash near Dells

One person is deceased following an accident on Interstate 90/94 near Wisconsin Dells involving an intoxicated driver traveling the wrong way and striking a sedan head-on. Two other occupants of the sedan are being treated for injuries.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News