 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER MENU
0 comments
COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER

COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER MENU

  • 0

Columbia County ADRC meal program deliveries will continue as usual. No congregate meals will be served, but normal congregate participants have options for continuing to receive lunch by contacting the ADRC at 888-742-9233.

Menus

Monday: Roast pork loin, mashed potatoes, carrots, applesauce cake, sliced bread.

Tuesday: Meatloaf, calico beans, tossed salad, ice cream cup, applesauce, dinner roll.

Wednesday: Baked chicken, twice baked potato, copper penny salad, peanut butter cookie, pineapple tidbits, sliced bread.

Thursday: Beef stew, California blend vegetables, vanilla pudding, apricot halves, cheddar biscuit.

Friday: Liver and onions, baked potato, green beans, key lime pie, fruited gelatin, sliced bread.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News