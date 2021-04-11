COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER MENU

Columbia County ADRC meal program deliveries will continue as usual. No congregate meals will be served, but normal congregate participants have options for continuing to receive lunch by contacting the ADRC at 888-742-9233.
Menus
Monday: Roast pork loin, mashed potatoes, carrots, applesauce cake, sliced bread.
Tuesday: Meatloaf, calico beans, tossed salad, ice cream cup, applesauce, dinner roll.
Wednesday: Baked chicken, twice baked potato, copper penny salad, peanut butter cookie, pineapple tidbits, sliced bread.
Thursday: Beef stew, California blend vegetables, vanilla pudding, apricot halves, cheddar biscuit.
Friday: Liver and onions, baked potato, green beans, key lime pie, fruited gelatin, sliced bread.