COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER MENU
COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER

COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER MENU

Columbia County ADRC meal program deliveries will continue as usual. No congregate meals will be served, but normal congregate participants have options for continuing to receive lunch by contacting the ADRC at 888-742-9233.

Menus

Monday: Roast pork loin, mashed potatoes, baby carrots, applesauce, spice cake, sliced bread.

Tuesday: Baked chicken, garlic-mashed potato, three-bean salad, ambrosia dessert, apricot halves, dinner roll.

Wednesday: Glazed ham, sweet potato bake, cole slaw, tropical fruit salad, cinnamon roll, sliced bread.

Thursday: Crispy fish fillet, German potato salad, winter blend vegetables, orange sherbet, apple slices, rye dinner roll.

Friday: Beef stroganoff, spinach salad with raspberry vinaigrette, cantaloupe slice, cream sicle torte, sliced bread.

