COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER MENU

Columbia County ADRC meal program deliveries will continue as usual. No congregate meals will be served, but normal congregate participants have options for continuing to receive lunch by contacting the ADRC at 888-742-9233.
Menus
Monday: Roast turkey, mashed potatoes, squash, cranberry gelatin, vanilla pudding, sliced bread.
Tuesday: Lasagna casserole, mixed Italian salad, key lime pie, pear slices, French bread.
Wednesday: Meatloaf, baked potato, corn, chocolate chip cookie, fruit cocktail, sliced bread.
Thursday: Orange chicken, baby red potatoes, broccoli cuts, petite banana, tapioca pudding, dinner roll.
Friday: Hamburger on a, whole-wheat bun, baked beans, green beans, honeydew melon, fudge brownie.