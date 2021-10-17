 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER MENU
0 Comments
COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER

COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER MENU

  • 0

Columbia County ADRC meal program deliveries will continue as usual. No congregate meals will be served, but normal congregate participants have options for continuing to receive lunch by contacting the ADRC at 888-742-9233.

Menus

Monday: Roast turkey, mashed potatoes, squash, cranberry gelatin, vanilla pudding, sliced bread.

Tuesday: Lasagna casserole, mixed Italian salad, key lime pie, pear slices, French bread.

Wednesday: Meatloaf, baked potato, corn, chocolate chip cookie, fruit cocktail, sliced bread.

Thursday: Orange chicken, baby red potatoes, broccoli cuts, petite banana, tapioca pudding, dinner roll.

Friday: Hamburger on a, whole-wheat bun, baked beans, green beans, honeydew melon, fudge brownie.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News