COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER MENU

Columbia County ADRC meal program deliveries will continue as usual. No congregate meals will be served, but normal congregate participants have options for continuing to receive lunch by contacting the ADRC at 888-742-9233.
Menus
Monday: Cranberry/kraut meatballs, brown rice, Swiss spinach, chocolate pudding, apple slices, sliced bread.
Tuesday: Baked chicken, twice baked style potato, copper penny salad, cookie, fruit cocktail, dinner roll.
Wednesday: Baked spaghetti, broccoli cuts, key lime pie, orange, French bread.
Thursday: Escalloped potatoes and ham casserole, three bean salad, honeydew melon, butterscotch pudding, dinner roll.
Friday: Chicken Marsala, baked potato, carrots, petite banana, frosted cake, sliced bread.