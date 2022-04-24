 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER

COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER MENU

Columbia County ADRC meal program deliveries will continue as usual. No congregate meals will be served, but normal congregate participants have options for continuing to receive lunch by contacting the ADRC at 888-742-9233.

Monday: Cranberry/kraut meatballs, brown rice, Swiss spinach, chocolate pudding, apple slices, sliced bread.

Tuesday: Baked chicken, twice baked style potato, copper penny salad, cookie, fruit cocktail, dinner roll.

Wednesday: Baked spaghetti, broccoli cuts, key lime pie, orange, French bread.

Thursday: Escalloped potatoes and ham casserole, three bean salad, honeydew melon, butterscotch pudding, dinner roll.

Friday: Chicken Marsala, baked potato, carrots, petite banana, frosted cake, sliced bread.

