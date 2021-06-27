 Skip to main content
COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER MENU
COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER

COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER MENU

Columbia County ADRC meal program deliveries will continue as usual. No congregate meals will be served, but normal congregate participants have options for continuing to receive lunch by contacting the ADRC at 888-742-9233.

Monday: Roast turkey, mashed potatoes, baby carrots, pumpkin cake, fruit cocktail, sliced bread.

Tuesday: Beef stew, broccoli cuts, coconut cream pie, pear slices, cheddar biscuit.

Wednesday: Baked chicken, twice bake-style potatoes, three bean salad, peanut butter cookie, apple slices, sliced bread.

Thursday: Pork jaegerschnitzel, baked potato, spinach salad with hot bacon dressing, birthday cake, watermelon slice, dinner roll.

Friday: Beef frank on a whole-wheat bun, baked beans, corn, ice cream cup, cantaloupe slice.

