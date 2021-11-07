COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER MENU

Columbia County ADRC meal program deliveries will continue as usual. No congregate meals will be served, but normal congregate participants have options for continuing to receive lunch by contacting the ADRC at 888-742-9233.
Menus
Monday: Ham roll, squash, health slaw, butterscotch pudding, apple slices, sliced bread.
Tuesday: Pepper steak, baby red potatoes, wax beans, Alexander torte, pineapple tidbits, dinner rolls.
Wednesday: Baked chicken, garlic mashed potatoes, copper penny salad, chocolate chip cookie, tropical fruit salad, sliced bread.
Thursday: Mushroom pork cutlet, mashed potatoes, three bean salad, spice cake, petite banana, dinner roll.
Friday: Chili casserole, tossed salad, raspberry sherbet, peach slices, cornbread.