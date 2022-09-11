COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER MENU

Columbia County ADRC meal program deliveries will continue as usual. No congregate meals will be served, but normal congregate participants have options for continuing to receive lunch by contacting the ADRC at 888-742-9233.
Menus
Monday: Meatloaf, baked potato, corn, peach slices, chocolate chip cookie, sliced bread.
Tuesday: Chili casserole, spinach salad with, raspberry vinaigrette, cantaloupe slice, ice cream cup, cornbread.
Wednesday: Baked chicken, garlic mashed potato, copper penny salad, apple slices, tapioca pudding, sliced bread.
Thursday: Hamburger on a bun, baked beans, California blend vegetables, fudge brownie, fruited gelatin.
Friday: Orange chicken, baby red potatoes, green beans, sugar cookie, pineapple tidbits, sliced bread.