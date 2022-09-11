 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER

COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER MENU

  • 0

Columbia County ADRC meal program deliveries will continue as usual. No congregate meals will be served, but normal congregate participants have options for continuing to receive lunch by contacting the ADRC at 888-742-9233.

Menus

Monday: Meatloaf, baked potato, corn, peach slices, chocolate chip cookie, sliced bread.

Tuesday: Chili casserole, spinach salad with, raspberry vinaigrette, cantaloupe slice, ice cream cup, cornbread.

Wednesday: Baked chicken, garlic mashed potato, copper penny salad, apple slices, tapioca pudding, sliced bread.

Thursday: Hamburger on a bun, baked beans, California blend vegetables, fudge brownie, fruited gelatin.

Friday: Orange chicken, baby red potatoes, green beans, sugar cookie, pineapple tidbits, sliced bread.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News