COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER

COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER MENU

Columbia County ADRC meal program deliveries will continue as usual. No congregate meals will be served, but normal congregate participants have options for continuing to receive lunch by contacting the ADRC at 888-742-9233.

Menus

Monday: Swiss steak, mashed potatoes, corn, chocolate pudding, orange, sliced bread.

Tuesday: Chicken, broccoli and rice casserole, carrots, cookie, applesauce, dinner roll.

Wednesday: Mushroom pork cutlet, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, raspberry sherbet cup, apricot halves, sliced bread.

Thursday: Breaded fish fillet, German potato salad, cole slaw, birthday cake, pineapple tidbits, dinner roll.

Friday: Barbecue meatballs, baked potato, peas and carrots, cinnamon roll, fruited gelatin, sliced bread.

