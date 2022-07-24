 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER

COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER MENU

Columbia County ADRC meal program deliveries will continue as usual. No congregate meals will be served, but normal congregate participants have options for continuing to receive lunch by contacting the ADRC at 888-742-9233.

Monday: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, corn, butterscotch pudding, pear slices, sliced bread.

Tuesday: Chicken tetrazzini, casserole, spinach salad with hot bacon dressing, honeydew melon, cookie, dinner roll.

Wednesday: Barbecue pork cutlet, white bean salad, broccoli cuts, orange sherbet, tropical fruit salad, sliced bread.

Thursday: Chicken Marsala, baked potato, peas and carrots, apple slices, spice cake, dinner roll.

Friday:  Liver and onions, garlic mashed potatoes, pickled beet salad, peach slices, cookie, sliced bread.

