COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER

COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER MENU

Columbia County ADRC meal program deliveries will continue as usual. No congregate meals will be served, but normal congregate participants have options for continuing to receive lunch by contacting the ADRC at 888-742-9233.

Menus

Monday: Roast turkey, mashed potatoes, pickled beet salad, pumpkin torte, fruited gelatin, sliced bread.

Tuesday: Chili casserole, California blend vegetable, orange sherbet, peach slices, cornbread.

Wednesday: Chopped steak in burgundy/mushroom sauce, mashed potatoes, carrots, Alexander torte, pear slices, sliced bread.

Thursday: Cranberry and kraut meatballs, baby red potatoes, Brussels sprouts, spice cake, fruited gelatin, dinner roll.

Friday: Barbecue pork cutlet, red beans and rice, health slaw, molasses cookie, applesauce, sliced bread.

