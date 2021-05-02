COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER MENU

Columbia County ADRC meal program deliveries will continue as usual. No congregate meals will be served, but normal congregate participants have options for continuing to receive lunch by contacting the ADRC at 888-742-9233.
Menus
Monday, Ham rolls, sweet potato bake, cole slaw, chocolate sundae cup, apple slices, sliced bread.
Tuesday, Chili casserole, tossed salad, poppy seed torte, cantaloupe slice, cornbread.
Wednesday, Meatballs in honey mustard sauce, brown rice, winter blend vegetables, vanilla pudding, peach slices, sliced bread.
Thursday, Country fried steak, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, birthday cake, pineapple tidbits, dinner roll.
Friday, Chicken marsala, baby red potatoes, green beans, chocolate raspberry torte, petite banana, sliced bread.