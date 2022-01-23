COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER MENU

Columbia County ADRC meal program deliveries will continue as usual. No congregate meals will be served, but normal congregate participants have options for continuing to receive lunch by contacting the ADRC at 888-742-9233.
Menus
Monday: Roast pork loin, mashed potatoes, baby carrots, oatmeal-raisin, cookie, applesauce, sliced bread.
Tuesday: Meatloaf, baked potato, wax beans, vanilla pudding, fruited gelatin, dinner roll.
Wednesday: Chicken and a biscuit casserole, tossed salad, raspberry sherbet, apricot halves.
Thursday: Bratwurst on a bun, German potato salad, corn, chocolate banana torte, cantaloupe slice.
Friday: Mushroom pork cutlet, mashed potatoes, three bean salad, snickerdoodle, petite banana, sliced bread.