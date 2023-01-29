COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER MENU

In-person congregate dining is now open Monday-Friday. To reserve a meal, call by 11 a.m. the business day prior, 920-763-2124. For information on home delivered meals, call the ADRC of Columbia County at 888-742-9233.
Monday
Mushroom pork cutlet, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, applesauce, vanilla pudding, sliced bread.
Tuesday
Escalloped potatoes and ham casserole, California blend vegetables, tropical fruit salad, oatmeal/raisin cookie, dinner roll.
Wednesday
Swiss steak, mashed potatoes, three bean salad, fruited gelatin, tapioca pudding, sliced bread.
Thursday
Bratwurst on a bun, baked beans, broccoli cuts, petite banana, birthday cake.
Friday
Chicken Marsala patty, baked potato, raw carrots with dip, pear slices, ice cream cup, sliced bread.