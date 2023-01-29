 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER

COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER MENU

  • 0

In-person congregate dining is now open Monday-Friday. To reserve a meal, call by 11 a.m. the business day prior, 920-763-2124. For information on home delivered meals, call the ADRC of Columbia County at 888-742-9233.

Monday 

Mushroom pork cutlet, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, applesauce, vanilla pudding, sliced bread.

Tuesday 

Escalloped potatoes and ham casserole, California blend vegetables, tropical fruit salad, oatmeal/raisin cookie, dinner roll.

Wednesday 

Swiss steak, mashed potatoes, three bean salad, fruited gelatin, tapioca pudding, sliced bread.

Thursday 

Bratwurst on a bun, baked beans, broccoli cuts, petite banana, birthday cake.

People are also reading…

Friday 

Chicken Marsala patty, baked potato, raw carrots with dip, pear slices, ice cream cup, sliced bread.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Elroy Police Department personnel on administrative leave

Elroy Police Department personnel on administrative leave

Two Elroy Police Department personnel, Chief Tony Green and Officer Hunter Teubert, are currently on administrative leave for undisclosed reasons. The Juneau County Sheriff's Office is working with city officials to provide law enforcement in the city during their leave.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News