COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER MENU

Columbia County ADRC meal program deliveries will continue as usual. No congregate meals will be served, but normal congregate participants have options for continuing to receive lunch by contacting the ADRC at 888-742-9233.
Menus
Monday: Penne pasta with chicken, stewed tomatoes, green salad, fruit, garlic breadstick.
Tuesday: Shredded beef, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, fruit, whole-wheat bread.
Wednesday: Barbecue chicken, buttered corn, fresh fruit, dinner roll.
Thursday: Turkey and Swiss on whole-wheat bun, three bean salad, fruit, cookie.
Friday: Seasoned fish, baby red potatoes, carrots, fruit, whole-wheat bread.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!