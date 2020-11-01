 Skip to main content
COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER MENU
Columbia County ADRC meal program deliveries will continue as usual. No congregate meals will be served, but normal congregate participants have options for continuing to receive lunch by contacting the ADRC at 888-742-9233.

Monday: Penne pasta with chicken, stewed tomatoes, green salad, fruit, garlic breadstick.

Tuesday: Shredded beef, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, fruit, whole-wheat bread.

Wednesday: Barbecue chicken, buttered corn, fresh fruit, dinner roll.

Thursday: Turkey and Swiss on whole-wheat bun, three bean salad, fruit, cookie.

Friday: Seasoned fish, baby red potatoes, carrots, fruit, whole-wheat bread.

